Katrin Beierl eighth at half-time in the two-man bobsleigh at the World Championships

Men's four-man bobsleigh on bare concrete

In the men's four-man bobsleigh, however, which started five hours before the women, only one run was scored. The second run was canceled because the ice channel had suffered so much from the sunny weather that some pilots skied over bare concrete. The German Johannes Lochner damaged the runners of his bobsleigh so badly that he would have had to start again. After lengthy discussions, the run was not scored.