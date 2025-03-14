World Championships in Lake Placid
Katrin Beierl eighth at half-time in the two-man bobsleigh at the World Championships
Katrin Beierl starts the second act of the bobsleigh two-man at the World Championships in Lake Placid (New York) from eighth place. On Friday, the Lower Austrian and her Jamaican pusher Christania Williams were unable to threaten the top pilots in the first two of a total of four runs, missing the podium by 0.89 seconds.
However, Beierl had to overcome some tricky moments. "I'm glad we survived that," said the 31-year-old.
The reason was a kind of blind flight in the second run. "My helmet went off in the Devil's Highway from seven to eight and I went down relatively blind. I now have a massive headache, so we'll see how that develops tomorrow," said Beierl. As expected, the Germans dominated. Laura Nolte took the lead ahead of Kim Kalicki and Laura Buckwitz.
Men's four-man bobsleigh on bare concrete
In the men's four-man bobsleigh, however, which started five hours before the women, only one run was scored. The second run was canceled because the ice channel had suffered so much from the sunny weather that some pilots skied over bare concrete. The German Johannes Lochner damaged the runners of his bobsleigh so badly that he would have had to start again. After lengthy discussions, the run was not scored.
Austria's foursome around Jakob Mandlbauer did not start at all, several illnesses took their toll. "Four out of five pushers are either ill or injured, which is why a start at the World Championships was not possible," explained national bobsleigh coach Wolfgang Stampfer. Germany's record-breaking world champion Francesco Friedrich is in the lead ahead of compatriot Lochner and Great Britain's Brad Hall.
