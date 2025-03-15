Fighting fake wine with labels like banknotes

More security for labels

"How do I recognize an original?" This question is now frequently asked in the industry. To protect its own brand, a German company, which is already trusted by winegrowers from Burgenland, is using stamps similar to those on banknotes. "Not only are the demands on design and layout increasing, the need for integrated security features for labels is also growing steadily. High-quality wines are increasingly being targeted by counterfeiters. Conventional protection mechanisms such as embossing are often not enough," explains the management of the Leonhard Kurz & Co KG Foundation in Stuttgart.