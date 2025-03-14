"Threatened with a hammer"
Artist accused – but “victim” not convinced
The Viennese painter Christian Rosa was once considered the new Basquiat. But the artist, who is adored by US superstars, was targeted by the FBI - in his home country, he has now been able to enjoy an outright acquittal in a highly curious side act.
The Viennese painter Christian Rosa has rubbed shoulders with Hollywood superstars, with greats such as actor Leonardo di Caprio, rapper Jay-Z and singer Courtney Love decorating their villas with his works. The New York Times once said that he could become a second Jean Michel Basquiat. Ten years ago, Rosa's works were traded in the six-figure dollar range.
Accusation: death threat with hammer in hand
But even as one of the most talented students at the Angewandte, Rosa attracted attention and was almost expelled due to escapades. Now the "art bad boy" had to answer to the criminal court in Vienna. The Viennese with Brazilian roots was reported by a childhood friend and artist from Italy. The 46-year-old is said to have threatened him with death with a hammer in his hand in Landstraße.
The accusation has an explosive history. A few years ago, the FBI wanted to arrest Rosa, and he is currently under investigation in the United States for alleged art forgery. Rosa left Hollywood, but was taken into custody in Portugal in 2021: "I was supposed to be deported to a US prison island," he tells Landl. He called his friend, who had two pictures of him in custody. "But he wouldn't hand them over. It was about 180,000 euros so that I wouldn't be deported. I was so angry with him," says the artist, who suddenly becomes emotional during the trial and begins to cry bitterly. The US fraud trial has left its mark.
The alleged victim has a clear motive. The man wanted to get himself into a better position for his trial in Milan, to put my client in a bad light and to secure his conviction.
A chance encounter on the street
Rosa was not extradited by the Portuguese and lives in Vienna again. Last summer, he met the artist friend who had embezzled his paintings by chance on the street. "I scolded him, that's all. But I didn't have a hammer with me. When he provoked me, I walked away." There is a video of this, which will be played during the trial.
As a witness, the Italian claims that Rosa said in English: "Finally I see you. Give me my pictures. Give me my money. I'll take your life away from you." He has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder ever since.
"Is it true that you have been charged in Milan with defrauding Christian Rosa?" lawyer Philipp Wolm asks the Italian.
"Yes," replies the witness in bewilderment. Which is why Wolm, who is also trusted by artists such as rapper RAF Camora, states in his closing statement: "The alleged victim wanted to gain a better position for his trial in Milan and put my client in a bad light." - The judge saw it that way too: Rosa was acquitted outright, and he let out a relieved "thank you".
