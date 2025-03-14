Artist accused – but “victim” not convinced

The accusation has an explosive history. A few years ago, the FBI wanted to arrest Rosa, and he is currently under investigation in the United States for alleged art forgery. Rosa left Hollywood, but was taken into custody in Portugal in 2021: "I was supposed to be deported to a US prison island," he tells Landl. He called his friend, who had two pictures of him in custody. "But he wouldn't hand them over. It was about 180,000 euros so that I wouldn't be deported. I was so angry with him," says the artist, who suddenly becomes emotional during the trial and begins to cry bitterly. The US fraud trial has left its mark.