Money, jewelry and gold
Burglary victims: “We were watched closely”
The Upper Austrian police are currently warning of rising numbers of burglaries in family homes and cellar compartments. An elderly couple from Traun were in for a rude awakening after a general meeting on Wednesday. In the meantime, burglars had broken in, leaving only chaos in their wake.
"We went out at the same time for the first time this year, we have a motion detector in the garden and a timer on the first floor and second floor that automatically turns on the lights. I don't know what we did wrong, we must have been watched closely." The L. couple (66 and 71 years old) from Traun are very angry.
Patio door broken open
On Wednesday, shortly before 6 p.m., the senior citizens left the house. When they returned four hours later, the patio door had been broken open and there was chaos. "The perpetrators had rummaged through everything, looked through all the boxes and drawers. There was a safe in the bedroom that was bolted and screwed into the box, and they took that too," says L.
The perpetrators stole rings, jewelry and cash, among other things. "The items also have an emotional value for us. For example, there was a ring that my grandfather gave me in 1968," says the 71-year-old homeowner.
Shoe print recovered
The police were alerted and recovered all the evidence. Although the perpetrators had worn gloves, a shoe print was probably found by the detectives. In general, the police have noticed an enormous increase in burglaries in family homes and cellar compartments in the central area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
