When should Austrians be allowed to retire?

Michael Ludwig (SPÖ): In my youth, I worked as a Kramanzer (means something like catering assistant) to support my mother. These were very valuable experiences, which made me appreciate the hard work of everyone in the catering industry all the more.

Bettina Emmerling (NEOS): Very good. I was a waitress. It was exhausting, but also a lot of fun.

Karl Mahrer (ÖVP): In my first job, I was a salesman in a record store on Vienna's Brunnenmarkt. This time was characterized by harmonious and collegial cooperation and the efforts of many people to build something for themselves through their own performance.

Dominik Nepp (FPÖ): My first holiday job, was actually a warehouse worker and had to sort and count stock.

Judith Pühringer (Greens): My first job was as a private tutor in English and German. I was then able to earn a little extra pocket money throughout my school years. After that came jobs in a supermarket, a publishing house and a bank.