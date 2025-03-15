Questions for party leaders
When should Austrians be allowed to retire?
The Vienna elections are drawing ever closer - and we asked the candidates about their concepts for the labor market: How do they solve the problems?
The pub closes because there are no more staff. A hairdresser finally gets an application - but the candidate only wants to work three hours a day. The part-time generation is notorious. Many parties promise that performance must be worthwhile again, but who can afford an apartment or a house on their salary these days? Plus a car, children and vacations?
And this question is also currently occupying the whole country: when should working people in Austria be allowed to retire? How many years is enough? When should students be allowed to retire - and when should construction workers?
The topic of work raises many questions. We asked some of them to the leading candidates in the Vienna municipal elections on April 27. You can read their answers here.
This is how the top candidates answer:
Michael Ludwig (SPÖ): In my youth, I worked as a Kramanzer (means something like catering assistant) to support my mother. These were very valuable experiences, which made me appreciate the hard work of everyone in the catering industry all the more.
Bettina Emmerling (NEOS): Very good. I was a waitress. It was exhausting, but also a lot of fun.
Karl Mahrer (ÖVP): In my first job, I was a salesman in a record store on Vienna's Brunnenmarkt. This time was characterized by harmonious and collegial cooperation and the efforts of many people to build something for themselves through their own performance.
Dominik Nepp (FPÖ): My first holiday job, was actually a warehouse worker and had to sort and count stock.
Judith Pühringer (Greens): My first job was as a private tutor in English and German. I was then able to earn a little extra pocket money throughout my school years. After that came jobs in a supermarket, a publishing house and a bank.
This is how the top candidates answer:
Michael Ludwig (SPÖ): One of the biggest pension reforms is currently taking place - through the efforts of the SPÖ, without raising the retirement age and without cuts. Labor market integration of older people, partial pension models and targeted programs are necessary to ensure a longer earned income and thus higher pensions.
Bettina Emmerling: We NEOS want a flexi-pension: if you work longer, you get more pension - without coercion, but with incentives for a longer working career.
Karl Mahrer (ÖVP): I think the statutory retirement age for women and men is sufficient. Those who work in retirement should be given incentives, as the new federal government is planning. In Vienna, we should not only offer the reduced-price senior citizen ticket from the age of 65, but for all people who actually retire.
Dominik Nepp (FPÖ): The retirement age must not be tampered with. 45 years of work and contributions are enough - an increase in the retirement age should therefore be rejected. The pension cuts by Mayor Ludwig and SPÖ leader Babler are an attack on those who have built up Austria and Vienna.
Judith Pühringer (Greens): Retirement should continue to be at 65, but earlier retirement should be possible for those who have worked hard (including carers!) and have long insurance periods. However, there are many people who would like to work longer, and it must be made as attractive as possible for them. Measures to raise the de facto retirement age are important for the financing of our pensions.
This is how the top candidates answer:
Michael Ludwig (SPÖ): With its programs, the Vienna Employee Assistance Fund (waff) is a valuable, Vienna-specific instrument for securing skilled workers. With the Women's Employment Foundation and the Joboffensive18Plus, we specifically qualify Viennese women aged 25 and over without vocational training and young people.
Bettina Emmerling (NEOS): Strengthen education. Relieve the burden on work. Promote innovation.
