Carinthian business has elected its representative

Turnout target not achieved

The voter turnout target communicated by most political groups before the election - namely 30% - was narrowly missed. According to the Chamber, only 28.32% of eligible voters cast their vote. In other words, not even one in three. Nevertheless, a slight increase was achieved compared to the 2020 ballot (28.16%). And the Chamber of Commerce is celebrating this as a "trend reversal", as the "downward trend seen in previous elections" has been halted.