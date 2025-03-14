Trouble on the island
Trump: Annexation of Greenland “will probably happen”
US President Donald Trump has been talking for months about wanting to take control of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House on Thursday, he said in response to a reporter's question about his plans for a possible annexation: "Well, I think it will happen." The head of Greenland's government countered: "Enough is enough!"
In a Facebook post, the politician Múte B. Egede writes: "Now the US president has once again expressed the idea of annexing us. In a way, I cannot accept this. I respect the result of the election, but I believe that I have an obligation as President of the Greenlandic government."
"This time we must intensify our rejection of Trump," he emphasizes. "We must not allow ourselves to continue to be treated with disrespect. Enough is enough."
Egede also announced that he would convene the other party leaders as soon as possible.
"Statement inappropriate!"
His possible successor as head of government, Liberal Jens-Frederik Nielsen, also rejected the US President's comments. "Trump's statement in the US is inappropriate and only shows once again that we must stand together in such situations."
Video: US President Donald Trump threatens, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte laughs
"Greenland is not for sale"
The election manifesto of Nielsen's Demokraatit party stated: "Greenland is not for sale. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever."
Trump has been talking about wanting to take control of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, for months. At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House (see video above, note) on Thursday, he said in response to a reporter's question about his plans for a possible annexation: "Well, I think it's going to happen." Trump emphasized the great strategic importance of the island and that Denmark is very far away.
A survey has shown that a clear majority of the island's citizens do not want to become part of the USA. Virtually no one in Greenlandic politics is in agreement with the island becoming a US territory either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.