Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trouble on the island

Trump: Annexation of Greenland “will probably happen”

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 14:46

US President Donald Trump has been talking for months about wanting to take control of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House on Thursday, he said in response to a reporter's question about his plans for a possible annexation: "Well, I think it will happen." The head of Greenland's government countered: "Enough is enough!"

0 Kommentare

In a Facebook post, the politician Múte B. Egede writes: "Now the US president has once again expressed the idea of annexing us. In a way, I cannot accept this. I respect the result of the election, but I believe that I have an obligation as President of the Greenlandic government."

"This time we must intensify our rejection of Trump," he emphasizes. "We must not allow ourselves to continue to be treated with disrespect. Enough is enough."

Egede also announced that he would convene the other party leaders as soon as possible.

"Statement inappropriate!"
His possible successor as head of government, Liberal Jens-Frederik Nielsen, also rejected the US President's comments. "Trump's statement in the US is inappropriate and only shows once again that we must stand together in such situations."

Video: US President Donald Trump threatens, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte laughs

"Greenland is not for sale"
The election manifesto of Nielsen's Demokraatit party stated: "Greenland is not for sale. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever."

Hintergrund
Was steckt hinter Trumps Aussagen?

Trump has been talking about wanting to take control of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, for months. At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House (see video above, note) on Thursday, he said in response to a reporter's question about his plans for a possible annexation: "Well, I think it's going to happen." Trump emphasized the great strategic importance of the island and that Denmark is very far away.

A survey has shown that a clear majority of the island's citizens do not want to become part of the USA. Virtually no one in Greenlandic politics is in agreement with the island becoming a US territory either.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf