"Nothing indecent"
Sicily’s waste on a grand tour to Styria
The Mediterranean island of Sicily cannot keep up with its waste disposal. Although two new incineration plants are planned in Palermo and Catania, Italy's neighboring countries also have to help out in the acute crisis. This is where Niklasdorf in Upper Styria comes in.
Thousands of tons of Sicilian household waste are to be sent on a 2000-kilometre journey. The Niklasdorf energy and waste recycling company (Enages) has landed the deal and the Italian authorities have already given the green light. In Austria, the approval process is underway and the application is for 5000 tons of waste by the end of September. That is the equivalent of more than 150 truckloads.
Electricity, steam and district heating
At Enages, the waste from the south is to be used to generate electricity, steam and district heating for companies such as the local paper factory and private households. This involves pre-processed, small-scale waste, explains Christian Schreyer from the umbrella organization of Styrian waste associations.
Waste from several Styrian associations also ends up in Niklasdorf. The fact that such long distances are accepted in the case of Sicily is "nothing improper"; Enages offers ideal conditions for recycling.
Waste incineration only "all or nothing"
The company is designed to handle 130,000 tons of waste per year, around 40,000 of which comes from Styria. The rest has to be sourced elsewhere, as such a plant can only work "all or nothing". The operator must therefore pay attention to capacity utilization.
Schreyer refers to the flood disaster in Lower Austria, which put Austria's largest waste incineration plant in Dürnrohr out of operation for weeks. Even then, waste had to be recycled elsewhere - to ten times the extent of the planned cooperation with Sicily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.