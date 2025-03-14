Shock in the parking lot
Explosive rendezvous ended fatally for man
An arranged love rendezvous at Tullnerfeld station (Lower Austria) ended fatally for a man in his mid-20s. He suffered massive head wounds after jumping onto the hood of a moving car following an argument. The "Krone" knows the background.
A love rendezvous of a different kind ended fatally at the train station in Tullnerfeld. As has only now become known, the meeting is said to have taken place at the end of February for a planned fling. The 30-year-old came across an advertisement for a lady who aroused his interest. He made contact. What he didn't know was that an "intermediary" at the other end pretended to be the woman in question and arranged a meeting.
30-year-old broke off the date
Once there, the man was not only surprised by the unknown male companion, but also by the appearance of the lady he had ordered. The 20-something-year-old looked completely different from the photos he had seen. The 30-year-old man did not want to accept this and eventually left without having achieved anything. Much to the annoyance of the agent, who promptly stood in the way of the fleeing man.
Mediator succumbed to his injuries
As the man drove off in the car, the man in his mid-20s jumped onto the hood and clung to the speeding vehicle. But the "stunt" didn't last long and he was thrown off. The man suffered massive head injuries in the fall, which ultimately cost him his life. He died a short time later in hospital.
"The driver saw himself under attack and drove off," explained Leopold Bien, spokesman for the St. Pölten public prosecutor's office, to the "Krone" newspaper. The police and public prosecutor's office are now investigating the case.
Driver is at large
According to NÖN, the driver of the car is at large and has been charged. According to the public prosecutor, a charge of involuntary manslaughter or murder is pending: "A legal classification of the events is currently still difficult due to the ongoing investigations."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.