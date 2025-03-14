"Dangerous for the lazy"
Elon Musk: Now his father comes clean in TV documentary
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world and can also be confidently counted among the most influential people. In a ZDF documentary, 79-year-old Errol Musk spoke about his famous son, who always gets what he wants.
He builds cars and rockets, plans flights to Mars and operates a gigantic satellite network. Elon Musk is not only the richest person in the world, he is now also hugely influential politically alongside Donald Trump.
How dangerous is Elon Musk?
The ZDF documentary "The Elon Musk story. Super-rich and super-powerful?", which was broadcast on March 11 and can be found in the ZDF media library, examines the question of how dangerous Elon Musk is. The multi-billionaire's father provides an - albeit controversial - answer.
"Elon is dangerous for people who are lazy and useless. They are not good people," Errol Musk is quoted as saying in a press release from the broadcaster.
Childhood in South Africa
In an interview with ZDF, the 79-year-old explains the values he instilled in his son during his childhood in South Africa: "I have no sympathy for losers. I don't like people who can't pull themselves together. Empathy is something we struggle with."
Errol Musk: "When Elon wants something, he gets it"
His son also shares this attitude. "Elon is just like me. Like a clone of me, people say." Errol Musk knows: "When Elon wants something, he gets it."
You can see "The Elon Musk Story" on Tuesday, March 11, 8.15 p.m. on ZDF. The documentary follows the key stages of his life: from his birthplace Pretoria in South Africa to Silicon Valley and Boca Chica in Texas, where he wants to revolutionize space travel with his company Space X.
Musk's controversial political activities, particularly on his platform X (formerly Twitter), are also highlighted - and this is probably what people now perceive most of all about him.
