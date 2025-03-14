Marion Leitner
The magician of masks at the Landestheater Salzburg
Every evening, the actors create incomparable characters on stage. Make-up artist Marion Leitner helps them by doing the same on their faces. She has been enchanting the actors at the Salzburg State Theater for 17 years.
As a make-up artist, the look of the characters is literally in her hands. Marion Leitner has been helping the actors at the Salzburg State Theatre to slip into their roles every evening for 17 years, transforming them sometimes into tragic heroes, sometimes into magical creatures. A task that requires both artistic skill and quick precision. In addition to pure make-up, her activities also include preparing and knotting wigs and making masks and beards, which is why she and her team spend a lot of time in the workshop.
"Sometimes we only have a minute"
In contrast, she has less time backstage and especially during the performance, as is currently required in Brecht's "Arturo Ui". "We have transformations of the actors who play several roles and of course they always need a different look. Sometimes we only have a minute to change the make-up on the side stage," she explains. She usually plans an hour for the preparations before the performance, sometimes a little longer if it involves creating special make-up effects, such as for the raccoon in the production of "The Snow Queen", which she particularly enjoyed creating.
In order to optimize the processes, Leitner is usually involved in the planning of a new production at a very early stage, typically during the construction rehearsal, where the set and costume design are presented. This is where she finds out exactly what is needed and then starts thinking about the make-up department.
Unlike some other theater professions, makeup artistry is an extensive apprenticeship and requires a deep understanding of the craft. "Most of us have previously trained as hairdressers, as we work a lot with hair," explains Leitner.
She is also a psychologist while doing make-up
Sometimes she is also a bit of a psychologist in the make-up department when it comes to dealing with the actors' excitement. "There are people who prefer not to talk at all before the performance, and there are some who want to talk a lot. There's everything from the weather to very deep topics," says Leitner, explaining her long-standing passion for the profession: "I love the diversity and the different people. And of course I love the theater."
Larissa Schütz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.