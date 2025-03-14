The magician of masks at the Landestheater Salzburg

"Sometimes we only have a minute"

In contrast, she has less time backstage and especially during the performance, as is currently required in Brecht's "Arturo Ui". "We have transformations of the actors who play several roles and of course they always need a different look. Sometimes we only have a minute to change the make-up on the side stage," she explains. She usually plans an hour for the preparations before the performance, sometimes a little longer if it involves creating special make-up effects, such as for the raccoon in the production of "The Snow Queen", which she particularly enjoyed creating.