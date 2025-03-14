Bone tumor
Girl (14) gets new shoulder from 3D printer
Young girl from Vorarlberg can move her arm again after tumor disease and extensive surgery - thanks to the latest 3D technology.
A 14-year-old girl from Vorarlberg has had a 3D implant inserted into her shoulder at Krems University Hospital. According to the hospital, the girl had been suffering from an aggressive, malignant tumor. There were no national borders for the operation.
According to a statement from the Lower Austrian Health Agency (LGA), Gwladys is an enthusiastic sportswoman who enjoys swimming, skiing and ski jumping. During a dance exercise, she was suddenly unable to lift her arm. Diagnosis: a bone tumor. Chemotherapy followed before the girl's shoulder, including the shoulder blade and joint, was removed during an operation lasting several hours and replaced with a 3D-printed implant specially made for her.
Complex process in collaboration
The construction of these prostheses, which are tailor-made for patients, is a complex process that is only possible thanks to seamless collaboration with experts in the fields of engineering, biomechanics and medicine, explained Dietmar Dammerer, Head of the Clinical Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology at Krems University Hospital.
He had been contacted as an expert in tumor orthopaedics regarding the surgical removal of the growth. The special thing about this specific 3D implant is that "we were able to reconstruct Gwladys' bone down to the smallest detail and adapt it perfectly to her shoulder," emphasized Ludwig Schleritzko (ÖVP), the provincial councillor responsible for the Lower Austrian provincial and university hospitals.
The young woman from Vorarlberg should be able to use her arm for everyday activities again in a few weeks. Eating, personal hygiene or even combing her hair should no longer be a problem, according to the LGA. Depending on the healing process, the enthusiastic sportswoman "may also be able to pursue her passion for dancing again in the future".
