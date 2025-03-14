"Krone" commentary
It may not be the prettiest and greatest coalition, but that's not the point: from now on, it's time to spit in the hands again, the government agreement must be worked through. No more mutual provocations (e.g. no more European flags, etc.), but a start on the meritocracy.
For example: better conditions for industry, if companies have energy costs four times as high as in the USA, then this will cost orders and investments in Austria. We must become competitive in Austria. Not with words, but with deeds.
One detail shows just how serious the situation is for Europe as a whole: the German BASF Group, the largest chemical company in the world, is investing twelve billion. But not in Germany, but in China.
Europe has priced itself out of the global market as the supposed supreme authority on climate issues, and Austria has followed uncritically.
Now, however, a change in strategy is called for: Austria must become competitive as a business location, and that is only possible as a meritocracy.
Europe could say to itself, "We can do it", because many of the innovations (e.g. semiconductors) were developed in Europe's basic research, but "rolled out" in the USA and Asia. There is plenty of risk capital there, but not here. That has to change. It's time to get our hands dirty again ...
