Penalty turmoil in the CL
UEFA provides video evidence! Will the rule now be changed?
After the penalty turmoil in the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, UEFA has now spoken out. The European soccer association also provided video evidence.
It was a bizarre scene: Atletico's Julian Alvarez scored during the penalty shoot-out, but slipped with his standing leg and, according to the referees, touched the ball twice - the goal did not count. In the end, Real advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals.
After Atletico harshly criticized the decision, UEFA responded. "The player touched the ball with his standing foot, albeit only minimally. According to the applicable rule, the VAR had to contact the referee and signal that the goal should be disallowed," it said in a statement.
In addition, a video of the exciting scene was published to provide evidence - watch it here:
UEFA reconsiders rule
In any case, UEFA confirmed that the decision was correct, but also announced that it was discussing the rule with the world governing body FIFA and the regulatory authority IFAB. They are considering whether a slight unintentional touch should remain without sanction in future.
