Red “state ace” receives important tasks

Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig is the SPÖ politician who completes the red "super department" of Korinna Schumann, who landed in first place as a red politician in the black heartland in the latest APA confidence index of Lower Austrian state politicians. The only thing that has changed for the new State Secretary in Vienna in terms of responsibilities is almost the dimension. Königsberger-Ludwig was already responsible for parts of the health agendas for seven years in the wider state.