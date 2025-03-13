Trump family wanted to join crypto exchange

Binance approached Trump confidants last year to facilitate the crypto exchange's return to the US as part of a deal, the WSJ continued. However, the details of the Trump family's involvement are just as unclear as the question of whether the pardon would be a prerequisite for an agreement. Zhao pleaded guilty in criminal proceedings against Binance at the end of 2023. These proceedings were settled at the time in exchange for a payment of a good four billion dollars (3.7 billion euros).