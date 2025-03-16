Gallery in Pasching
Oliver Dorfer: The new aura of reverse glass paintings
Painting does not have it easy. The computer offers endless possibilities for inventing pictures. However, the "aura of the original" is mainly created by hand drawing. This is where artist Oliver Dorfer returns to: at the Galerie in der Schmiede in Pasching, he presents his current "stringproject" - modern works with great charisma!
Anyone standing in the foyer of the Linz Music Theater almost inevitably has to take a look at the huge blue and white picture hanging on the wall. It is by the artist Oliver Dorfer (61).
For more than ten years, this abstract picture has been an integral part of the music theater - and it has lost none of its modernity over the years. This is due to the pictorial technique that Dorfer developed and still uses successfully today.
AI does not suit everyone
His works are modern reverse glass paintings. He interweaves elements from comic culture, art history, media images, mental images and expressive hand drawings to create coherent, reduced compositions, which he captures with great perfection behind acrylic glass.
While Dorfer created the image compositions and motifs for his earlier series "pulpproject" and "dotproject" using a computer, in his current show "the stringproject" he tends to turn away from the world of the digital. He says: "I am currently returning to hand sketches." This is also a statement: "I can't do anything with AI in art."
Like traveling back in time
The motifs of the new work phase appear more graphic, more authentic. As the title says, he takes the basic element of line, spins figures and faces out of it and interweaves them with associatively arranged objects from everyday life or expressive landscapes.
"I build my stories with threads/strings," says Dorfer. In the interplay of point, line and surface, Dorfer develops a narrative interlocking of several levels, which brings a special dynamic and aura to these pictorial worlds.
"You always discover something new," says Christine Stieger, gallery owner in Pasching, enthusiastically. Oliver Dorfer presents the gallery with large and medium-sized formats, giving visitors an exciting insight into the latest works of a local artist who has also made a name for himself internationally.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.