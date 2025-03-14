Vorteilswelt
Hiking Styria

Spring hike on the sunny side of the Mur Valley

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 11:00

From St. Georgen ob Judenburg via the Schalenstein to a hidden summit: we enjoy the pleasant temperatures with the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti - sweet finish included!

0 Kommentare

The snowshoes take a summer break and we enjoy the warm spring temperatures on a tour on the south side of the Murberge. This mountain range, bordered by the Mur to the south and the Wölzer Tauern to the north, is considered a secluded and rather unknown hiking area.

Hikers here will experience tranquil forests, expansive views and many a surprise along the way, such as the Schalenstein with its history and idyllic rest area.

Harbingers of spring can already be seen along the way. (Bild: Weges)
Harbingers of spring can already be seen along the way.
(Bild: Weges)

Many people only know the municipality of St. Georgen ob Judenburg from passing by - but it's worth stopping here, hiking and discovering the Mur Valley from a different perspective.

And the crowning glory? A homemade "Murtal ice cream" from the regional ice cream factory - a treat that rounds off the hike perfectly.

A quiet place for a short break. (Bild: Weges)
A quiet place for a short break.
(Bild: Weges)

We start in St. Georgen (734 m) and hike up the Mur to Nußdorf (747 m). Shortly before the center we turn left and follow the asphalt road to reach Gintersdorf after approx. 500 m uphill on the right.

The next 2.4 kilometers climb evenly along gravel roads with great views to the farm vlg. Oberer Schaffer farm (1041 m). We pass residential and stable buildings and follow the gravel road another 2.9 km uphill to the Schalenstein rest area (1350 m).

Data & facts

  • Hiking data: 18.3 km/ 810 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 6 h.
  • Requirements: steady ascent via forest roads to the Habringsattel; at the Habringsattel there are no signposts or markings for the start towards the summit, but the trail is recognizable in the forest. The GPX track is recommended for this tour.
  • Starting point: St. Georgen ob Judenburg train station; by car in the village or in Nußdorf (approx. 1 km from the train station).
  • Refreshment stops: Jausenstation Gasthaus Honis, 0664/1886222, Gasthof Wieser, 03583/227, Postcafe Murtal Eis Ehgartner, 0660/2742488, Schnitzelwirt Gasthof Sonnenhof (Märchenwald), 03583/2116.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, office@weg-es.at, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

The forest road then leads to the Habringsattel and a narrow path to the left up to the Habring (1497 m) hidden in the forest. After the summit, we make a detour to a meadow just a few minutes away from the Habringsattel, which offers a beautiful panorama to the north and the "St. Oswald view".

The way back is via the ascent route.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Porträt von Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
Folgen Sie uns auf