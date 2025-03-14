Hiking Styria
Spring hike on the sunny side of the Mur Valley
From St. Georgen ob Judenburg via the Schalenstein to a hidden summit: we enjoy the pleasant temperatures with the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti - sweet finish included!
The snowshoes take a summer break and we enjoy the warm spring temperatures on a tour on the south side of the Murberge. This mountain range, bordered by the Mur to the south and the Wölzer Tauern to the north, is considered a secluded and rather unknown hiking area.
Hikers here will experience tranquil forests, expansive views and many a surprise along the way, such as the Schalenstein with its history and idyllic rest area.
Many people only know the municipality of St. Georgen ob Judenburg from passing by - but it's worth stopping here, hiking and discovering the Mur Valley from a different perspective.
And the crowning glory? A homemade "Murtal ice cream" from the regional ice cream factory - a treat that rounds off the hike perfectly.
We start in St. Georgen (734 m) and hike up the Mur to Nußdorf (747 m). Shortly before the center we turn left and follow the asphalt road to reach Gintersdorf after approx. 500 m uphill on the right.
The next 2.4 kilometers climb evenly along gravel roads with great views to the farm vlg. Oberer Schaffer farm (1041 m). We pass residential and stable buildings and follow the gravel road another 2.9 km uphill to the Schalenstein rest area (1350 m).
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 18.3 km/ 810 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 6 h.
- Requirements: steady ascent via forest roads to the Habringsattel; at the Habringsattel there are no signposts or markings for the start towards the summit, but the trail is recognizable in the forest. The GPX track is recommended for this tour.
- Starting point: St. Georgen ob Judenburg train station; by car in the village or in Nußdorf (approx. 1 km from the train station).
- Refreshment stops: Jausenstation Gasthaus Honis, 0664/1886222, Gasthof Wieser, 03583/227, Postcafe Murtal Eis Ehgartner, 0660/2742488, Schnitzelwirt Gasthof Sonnenhof (Märchenwald), 03583/2116.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, office@weg-es.at, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
The forest road then leads to the Habringsattel and a narrow path to the left up to the Habring (1497 m) hidden in the forest. After the summit, we make a detour to a meadow just a few minutes away from the Habringsattel, which offers a beautiful panorama to the north and the "St. Oswald view".
The way back is via the ascent route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.