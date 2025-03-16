Win a wellness package
With the “Krone” to AnRADeln in Bad Radkersburg
"Get on your bike and get pedaling" - that's the motto of the "Radio Steiermark AnRADeln" in the Bad Radkersburg area from 11 to 13 April. We are giving away two exclusive wellness packages for the start of the cycling season!
It's time again for the official start to the Styrian cycling season: from April 11 to 13, "Radio Steiermark AnRADeln" will take place in Bad Radkersburg in the Thermen- und Vulkanland adventure region - presented by the "Krone". Over the three days, there will be a varied program all about bikes.
It starts on Friday with "EinRADeln" - a guided bike tour through the region. On Saturday, there will be the big "AnRADeln" event with five different tours - from a gravel tour for mountain bikers to a nostalgia tour with historic bikes. And with the "AusRADeln" on Sunday, the sunrise tour and the Murauen tour are also on the program. Participation is free, but you have to register: www.zehnerhaus-badradkersburg.at/anradeln
Win a great wellness package
And with the "Krone" you can turn the weekend into an all-round experience! Take part in our competition and win an unforgettable vacation at the ****Vitalhotel at the Parktherme Bad Radkersburg for 2 people! Enjoy the VITA EST pampering package, including 2 nights/3 days in an air-conditioned feel-good room, delicious breakfast buffet, gourmet half-board, cake buffet & coffee specialties in the afternoon as well as free admission to the directly connected Parktherme and much more. Simply complete the form below by the closing date on March 23rd and you will be entered into the prize draw!
Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Steirer-Letter". All participating subscribers and those who will become subscribers by the closing date have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
