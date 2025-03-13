Werzer upgrades
Hotel industry invests millions in the Koralm Railway
Pörtschach's hotel industry is upgrading for the Koralm Railway, which will take guests from Graz to Klagenfurt in just 45 minutes from December. On May 9, the Werzers Group opens the new Bootshaus, a restaurant for 140 people, in the former Strandcasino. Guests from Hanover and Cologne are also expected to visit.
The Werzers Group is expanding its gastronomic offering and is opening the new Bootshaus in the former Strandcasino, which was also known as Ranas, from May 9. "It's an all-year-round restaurant with 140 seats, offering everything from coffee in the morning to cocktails with music in the evening," promises hotelier and master builder Werner Frömmel. "560,000 euros are being invested. Only Carinthian families work here. Our guests can expect a fresh culinary concept that combines Alpe Adria cuisine with moderate prices. The restaurant is located right next to the boat landing stage, people should come in and feel at home."
The café-restaurant, which is open all year round, offers a menu with regional specialties and Mediterranean highlights, just like you used to enjoy at the Hotel Prüller. "We also look forward to hosting weddings, family celebrations and birthday parties." Frömmel, who comes from Bad Gleichenberg, is still getting stuck in at the age of 83. Not only will he present the Hollywood star chef with the Golden Werzer Award at the season opening at the end of March.
Targeting guests from Germany
The hotel industry is preparing for the Koralmbahn from December. Hotel director Roland Hirtenfelder has now spent two days in Hanover and Cologne, which are served by flights from Klagenfurt. "On Mother's Day on May 11, things are set to get going for the first time. Carinthia is a tourist destination. The airport has to stay, we are looking forward to many guests from Germany." Pörtschach also has its charms for local guests with its famous Werzer flair. The bathhouse and normal hotel operations will also continue.
From Graz to the café on Lake Wörthersee
Public transport needs to be expanded. "We need a bus service around the lake," says Hirtenfelder. "There is currently a bus stop in Krumpendorf." The Wallerwirt, where 50 new rooms have been created, will also open on 1 May. The Werzers Group is also investing six million euros there.
The normal season promises many highlights. The water show always takes place on Mondays. The motorboat cabs provide variety, and normal motorboats can also bring guests. "With the Koralmbahn, people from Graz will say: we're going to take a leisurely trip to a café on Lake Wörthersee. We want to be equipped for this," says Hirtenfelder.
