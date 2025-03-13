Hotel industry invests millions in the Koralm Railway

The Werzers Group is expanding its gastronomic offering and is opening the new Bootshaus in the former Strandcasino, which was also known as Ranas, from May 9. "It's an all-year-round restaurant with 140 seats, offering everything from coffee in the morning to cocktails with music in the evening," promises hotelier and master builder Werner Frömmel. "560,000 euros are being invested. Only Carinthian families work here. Our guests can expect a fresh culinary concept that combines Alpe Adria cuisine with moderate prices. The restaurant is located right next to the boat landing stage, people should come in and feel at home."