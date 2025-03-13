Bomb threat at disco: “Was a drunken mistake”

"The time for petting is over"

On Thursday, the caller went on trial in Graz - but not just for the "pretense of a punishable offense", as the law states, and not for the first time either. The 22-year-old already has "a bit of experience with the court", as judge Barbara Schwarz gently put it. He already had several previous convictions as a teenager, including for attempted robbery, fraud and several burglaries. "Today is your first time before an adult criminal court. The time for petting is over," the judge makes the seriousness of the situation clear to the taciturn but polite young man.