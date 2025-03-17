Readers ask
Lowering blood pressure with the right diet
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Peter K. (47): "How can I lower my blood pressure (apart from blood pressure-lowering medication)? I have already stopped smoking and only rarely drink alcohol, are there any other options?"
OA Priv.-Doz. DDr. Gernot Pichler, MSc, Senior Consultant in Cardiology at the Floridsdorf Clinic, Vienna: "In addition to the measures mentioned above, there are other natural ways to positively influence blood pressure. A key point is a healthy diet with plenty of potassium and little salt. Fruit, vegetables, low-fat dairy products and wholegrain products should be regularly included in the diet. On the other hand, fatty meat, animal fats, full-fat dairy products and sweetened foods, especially sweetened drinks, should be avoided. The so-called DASH diet, a special form of the Mediterranean diet, follows this concept and was specially developed for people with high blood pressure.
Regular exercise also plays a crucial role. Endurance sports such as fast walking, jogging or cycling can sustainably lower blood pressure if they are integrated into everyday life several times a week. The latest studies show that high-intensity sport lowers blood pressure even if it is only done 1-2 times a week. This means that every day of exercise is beneficial. Weight reduction also has a positive effect, especially if you are overweight: a weight loss of 5 kg already leads to a significant reduction in blood pressure.
Another important factor is dealing with stress. Relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation help to regulate blood pressure. Regular and sufficient sleep is also beneficial. These measures not only have a positive effect on blood pressure, but also contribute to general health. If blood pressure remains elevated or above 130/80 mmHg despite these measures, it is advisable to seek medical advice.
