Lowering blood pressure with the right diet

OA Priv.-Doz. DDr. Gernot Pichler, MSc, Senior Consultant in Cardiology at the Floridsdorf Clinic, Vienna: "In addition to the measures mentioned above, there are other natural ways to positively influence blood pressure. A key point is a healthy diet with plenty of potassium and little salt. Fruit, vegetables, low-fat dairy products and wholegrain products should be regularly included in the diet. On the other hand, fatty meat, animal fats, full-fat dairy products and sweetened foods, especially sweetened drinks, should be avoided. The so-called DASH diet, a special form of the Mediterranean diet, follows this concept and was specially developed for people with high blood pressure.