How bitter is that? Conny Hütter started the race with bib number 12 and attacked the best time of race leader Emma Aicher. And how: In the upper section, the ÖSV skier completely overshadowed Aicher's fabulous run. The Styrian was well on course for victory before she lost her balance shortly before the final section and crashed. Hütter crashed into the safety nets and helpers were with her immediately.