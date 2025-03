Fisch Krieg reopens – at least for a short time

The future of Fisch Krieg is being determined

On Thursday afternoon, the City of Salzburg's Building and Housing Committee will decide on the permanent allocation of the Fisch Krieg. The family business Kofookoo Holding GmbH is to take over the business. "The new operator wants to sell affordable, healthy fish, Austrian freshwater fish and fish from sustainable fishing," says Deputy Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl. And: "There is also the idea of offering people on low incomes their own fish soup for everyone." The new tenant will invest half a million euros in renovating the building.