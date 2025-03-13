Eight-year-old’s bike taken away from him in the playground

"I wanted the 40 euros. That's a lot of money for me"

She doesn't know what it's actually about. When the judge explains it to her, the 28-year-old speaks up: "I'm being charged because he broke my son's balance bike. I don't believe that!" However, she admits that she took the eight-year-old's bike. "I just wanted his family to pay for my son's broken bike. I wanted 40 euros. That's a lot of money for me. Then I would have given the bike back anyway."