Trump plunged Greenland’s prime minister into ruin

It will now fall to the 33-year-old Demokraatit leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen to try his hand at forming the next Greenlandic government. The former professional badminton player has announced that he will reach out to all other parties - including Naleraq. It is unlikely that the two election winners will end up forming a coalition. Their positions towards Donald Trump are too different. With his aggressive rhetoric, he has not managed to hoist his preferred candidate Pele Broberg to the top. However, it has once again caused a great deal of unrest in another country.