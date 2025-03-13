Schellhorn has to give up five jobs for office

Sepp Schellhorn now has more jobs than time for them all. Due to his appointment as State Secretary for Deregulation, the Pink politician has to resign from other offices. Schellhorn is now required by law to report all entrepreneurial activities to parliament "immediately" and then cease them quickly. Both he and Chancellor Christian Stocker, who was still working in a law firm, are subject to a professional ban in their new functions: In addition to their function in the ministries, they may not pursue any profession with the intention of earning a living.