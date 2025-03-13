Vorteilswelt
New State Secretary

Schellhorn has to give up five jobs for office

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 05:50

Sepp, what are you still doing? The new NEOS State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn has to give up old jobs for his new office. But he wants to keep his shares in companies. 

0 Kommentare

Sepp Schellhorn now has more jobs than time for them all. Due to his appointment as State Secretary for Deregulation, the Pink politician has to resign from other offices. Schellhorn is now required by law to report all entrepreneurial activities to parliament "immediately" and then cease them quickly. Both he and Chancellor Christian Stocker, who was still working in a law firm, are subject to a professional ban in their new functions: In addition to their function in the ministries, they may not pursue any profession with the intention of earning a living.

Conditions are fulfilled
While Stocker "only" had to resign from the law firm (and did so correctly), the pink parade entrepreneur has to get rid of managing director functions in five companies, including the famous Gasthaus zum Bierführer in Salzburg.

Schellhorn is also the owner or shareholder of eight companies, to which new rules would also apply. "Mr. Schellhorn has fulfilled all legal requirements and will hand over all his offices in the way that is legally required," a spokeswoman told the "Krone" in response to an inquiry.

Explosive: The fact that Schellhorn wants to keep his company shareholdings will be the salt in the soup for customers of the rage host. Due to the incompatibility and transparency law, ministry employees are not allowed to eat in his businesses.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Porträt von Erich Vogl
Erich Vogl
