New State Secretary
Schellhorn has to give up five jobs for office
Sepp, what are you still doing? The new NEOS State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn has to give up old jobs for his new office. But he wants to keep his shares in companies.
Sepp Schellhorn now has more jobs than time for them all. Due to his appointment as State Secretary for Deregulation, the Pink politician has to resign from other offices. Schellhorn is now required by law to report all entrepreneurial activities to parliament "immediately" and then cease them quickly. Both he and Chancellor Christian Stocker, who was still working in a law firm, are subject to a professional ban in their new functions: In addition to their function in the ministries, they may not pursue any profession with the intention of earning a living.
Conditions are fulfilled
While Stocker "only" had to resign from the law firm (and did so correctly), the pink parade entrepreneur has to get rid of managing director functions in five companies, including the famous Gasthaus zum Bierführer in Salzburg.
Schellhorn is also the owner or shareholder of eight companies, to which new rules would also apply. "Mr. Schellhorn has fulfilled all legal requirements and will hand over all his offices in the way that is legally required," a spokeswoman told the "Krone" in response to an inquiry.
Explosive: The fact that Schellhorn wants to keep his company shareholdings will be the salt in the soup for customers of the rage host. Due to the incompatibility and transparency law, ministry employees are not allowed to eat in his businesses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.