How Israelis helped themselves after the terror

Or a family from which two relatives had been kidnapped. On the evening of October 7, all family members gathered in the kitchen of the father of a Hamas victim and divided up the "jobs": One was to take care of contacts with authorities, one with the media, the next one or two with traces of the abductees and much more. The contacts soon stretched from Tel Aviv to Berlin and New York. And of course it was no longer just about their own family, but about the relatives of all the hostages.