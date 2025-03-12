Vorteilswelt
Control committee met

Two deaths in Kirchdorf: “Had to report doctor”

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 19:00

There was only one major topic at this meeting: following the death of two patients at Kirchdorf Hospital, the Management Board of OÖ Gesundheitsholding had to face up to the Supervisory Board on Wednesday. One consequence of this is that an external advisory board will be involved in similar cases in future. Meanwhile, the SPÖ wants to appoint a special commissioner.

0 Kommentare

"Krone" readers know why the situation at Kirchdorf Hospital and on the Management Board of the Upper Austrian Health Holding (OÖG) is currently more than tense: a department head reported her deputy for allegedly assisting in the death of two patients. Investigations by the public prosecutor's office and the State Office of Criminal Investigation are ongoing, but it is still unclear whether charges will be brought. In any case, insiders suspect that the doctor cannot be accused of any harmful behavior. 

However, the real reason for the charges is said to have been an intrigue rather than possible misconduct on the part of the senior physician. The Supervisory Board of OÖG, which is largely politically appointed, also dealt with this on Wednesday. The Supervisory Board issued a statement on the Kichdorf case during the meeting.

"There was an obligation to report the doctor"
"At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Oberösterreichische Gesundheitsholding GmbH determined that there was an obligation to inform the public prosecutor's office and to draw consequences under employment law due to the documented non-compliance with essential treatment regulations in connection with the death of a patient," reads a statement. 

Zitat Icon

Due to this breach, the company management was obliged by law to notify the public prosecutor's office.

Aus der Stellungnahme des Aufsichtsrats

And further: "At the time of this decision, those responsible for decision-making identified a fundamental breach of documentation obligations and decision-making rules in connection with the death of a patient. Due to this violation, the company management was required by law to notify the public prosecutor's office."

Criticism of "prejudging the doctor"
However, the doctor concerned should have been given the opportunity to comment on these allegations before being dismissed without notice and before any further steps were taken. For the anaesthetist, these steps meant that he was dismissed without notice. 

Zitat Icon

Maintaining the necessary transparency must avoid any impression of prejudgement.

Aus der Stellungnahme des Aufsichtsrats

There was also criticism of the media's prejudgement of the doctor. After all, the health holding company spoke of a "black day in the history of the company". The Supervisory Board stated: "Compliance with the necessary transparency must avoid any impression of prejudgement."

"State should appoint a special representative"
Before the Kirchdorf case continues in court on Thursday - as is well known, a senior physician is suing his employer for dismissing him without notice - SPÖ health spokesperson Peter Binder has come up with an idea. He advises Governor Thomas Stelzer and his deputy and health officer Christine Haberlander (both ÖVP) to take a look at Linz.

After the huge turmoil in the city's event company LIVA, the former university rector Meinhard Lukas was sent to the public company as a reorganizer and uncoverer, who is clearing things up on behalf of politics without any regard for political interests.

OÖG Supervisory Board member and SPÖ politician Peter Binder recommends that the provincial governor look to Linz. (Bild: Land OÖ)
OÖG Supervisory Board member and SPÖ politician Peter Binder recommends that the provincial governor look to Linz.
(Bild: Land OÖ)

Supervisory Board member and politician Binder says: "The state should get around to appointing a special representative as Chairman of the Supervisory Board to go through the entire company and put questionable constructs on a sound footing. The holding company could then concentrate on its core tasks again."

A task for the former Director of the Court of Auditors?
Who could take over? "Possibly Lukas, who has had an insight into health economic processes since the founding of the Linz Medical University. Or Friedrich Pammer, Director of the State Court of Audit until the end of 2022," says Peter Binder.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

