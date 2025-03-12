Two deaths in Kirchdorf: “Had to report doctor”

"Krone" readers know why the situation at Kirchdorf Hospital and on the Management Board of the Upper Austrian Health Holding (OÖG) is currently more than tense: a department head reported her deputy for allegedly assisting in the death of two patients. Investigations by the public prosecutor's office and the State Office of Criminal Investigation are ongoing, but it is still unclear whether charges will be brought. In any case, insiders suspect that the doctor cannot be accused of any harmful behavior.