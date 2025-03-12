Attacker killed
190 hostages freed from ambushed train
After an attack by separatists on a train in Pakistan's troubled province of Balochistan with hundreds of passengers and subsequent hostage-taking, the military says it has regained control of the situation. All militants had been killed, it said on Wednesday.
According to the military, around 100 gunmen had attacked a train with around 425 passengers on Tuesday and overpowered the train driver. The separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened to kill hostages if their demands were not met.
The kidnappers demanded the release of prisoners and activists within 48 hours. The BLA fighters were equipped with explosive devices, so-called suicide jackets, said several people familiar with the events. The train had been on its way to the city of Peshawar in the north-west of the country. The majority of the passengers were army personnel or members of their families, they said.
Initially 190 passengers freed
According to the military, a total of 190 passengers had already been freed, but many remained in the hands of the attackers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the whole country was "deeply shocked by this heinous act". The United Nations also condemned the act and demanded the release of the hostages. Attacks on civilians are unacceptable, said a spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a statement.
Balochistan is located in southwest Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan and Iran and is the poorest province in the country. Separatist groups have been fighting against the government in Balochistan for decades. They are demanding independence for the resource-rich province as well as a share of the gas and mineral deposits.
The BLA is the most active armed separatist movement. In recent years, the militia has stepped up its attacks on security forces and residents of neighboring provinces. Islamist groups such as the Pakistani Taliban are also active there. According to experts, more than 1,600 people were killed in attacks in Pakistan in 2024.
