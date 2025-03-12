Significantly more offenses:
Speeding drivers are now “taking in the weather” on the roads
The change in the weather with better road conditions is currently tempting drivers to speed. The police are urgently warning of the dangers of higher speeds and announcing increased checks - especially at Easter. In the Waldviertel region, there have now been several speeding incidents within a short space of time.
Around 1.3 million drivers were "flashed" on Lower Austria's roads last year. This means that in 2024, an average of two speeders triggered a lightning storm every minute, which was also the case in 2023, the "Krone" reported.
"Spring awakening"
As the weather improves in spring, drivers generally "pick up the pace" again. This is because clear visibility and dry, clean roads ensure that many road users are now more relaxed about stepping on the gas pedal again.
There has also been a significant increase in the Waldviertel district of Zwettl, says Manfred Holzbrecher, deputy district police commander. "Unfortunately, many drivers are currently disregarding the permitted speed limits. Since February 20, our officers in the district have issued 160 speeding tickets - a significant increase compared to the winter months," he explains, adding that there have also been more serious speeding violations in the district in recent weeks.
The higher risk of accidents and the severity of the accident are disproportionate to the few minutes saved by speeding. Please remember that your life and the lives of others are at stake here!
Manfred Holzbrecher, Bezirkspolizeikommandant-Stellvertreter in Zwettl.
Three speeders within a short space of time
Police officers from the Schwarzenau post had to confiscate the driver's license of a driver from the district of Gmünd because he was speeding at 96 km/h on the B 2 through Stögersbach. A driver from the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya had a speed of 165 km/h on the open road on the B 2 between Stögersbach and Schwarzenau and also had to be taken off the road.
But also near the district town of Zwettl itself, a local man was driving at 158 km/h instead of the permitted 100 km/h on the B 38 near Gschwendt. Due to the mobile radar measurement, the driver was not stopped - his license was subsequently revoked by the authorities.
Increased checks, especially at Easter
Due to the increased number of lead feet, the police are announcing an increased presence on the roads from now on, but especially for the Easter period - above all with alcohol and speed checks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
