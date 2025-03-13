"Little cooperation"
The arduous ordeal of Long Covid patients
March 16 marks the fifth anniversary of the day on which the first nationwide corona lockdown was imposed. Many people are still suffering from the consequences of the pandemic. A Long Covid expert from Burgenland criticizes the lack of cooperation between the disciplines involved.
Even though the pandemic has long since been declared over, it is estimated that 400 million people worldwide are suffering from Long Covid. This complex post-viral disease is characterized by more than 100 symptoms that occur in different combinations and persist for more than three months after the onset of a Covid-19 infection.
The main symptoms include fatigue - a chronic physical and mental exhaustion that also affects life as a whole - breathing difficulties, persistent coughing and concentration problems. Headaches and muscle aches, fever, dizziness, palpitations, brief unconsciousness, paresthesia, sexual dysfunction, anxiety and depression are also common.
Perplexed back and forth
As there are currently no tests that can clearly detect Long Covid, the general practitioner usually takes a medical history. If organ damage can be ruled out, symptomatic treatment is started. Patients are often sent from pillar to post, because in addition to neurologists, lung specialists, internists, immunologists, ENT and heart specialists, physiotherapists, psychologists, kinesiologists, nutritionists and respiratory therapists are often also needed for recovery.
"The focus is on self-management. On the one hand, patients learn to listen to their bodies, respect their individual limits, manage their available strength well and deal better with stressful situations. On the other hand, personal stress limits are slowly expanded as part of activation therapy," says Long Covid expert Erwin Rasch.
A holistic view of patients is required
In order to find "bottlenecks in a patient's system", the sports scientist, physiotherapist and nutritional diagnostician carries out various measurements in his practice in Neudörfl: "Using the BIA measurement, which provides valuable information about the resilience of the muscular system, we can deduce which training stimuli can be set. The caliper measurement provides indications of overloading in the extremities and a possible suboptimal nutritional structure. Spiroergometry, in turn, allows us to determine how resilient the lungs and cardiovascular system are and whether the body is ready to absorb oxygen and release carbon dioxide."
Rasch also asks about the patient's mindset and subjective perception of exertion and regeneration. A personal training and nutrition program is then created from the interpretation of all this data. In addition to moderate training, an individually tailored nutritional intake has also proven to be helpful.
"My experience shows that most Long Covid patients were already pushing their limits before the infection. As part of the therapy, they learn that performance is only possible with appropriate regeneration. This often means doing nothing and getting enough sleep!"
Underlying causes
This realization requires a general rethink for many: "In our performance and optimization society, actionism is the order of the day. Passivity, rest and relaxation are not desired. That's why many people work themselves to exhaustion, even when they are ill. They simply don't want to accept that the body is reaching the limits of its resilience."
Every illness, including Long Covid, is an invitation to reflect on the misguided way we deal with ourselves and life.
Erwin Rasch, Long Covid-Experte
However, Rasch also criticizes the lack of interdisciplinary exchange: "Cooperation between the individual medical and health-related specialist groups is patchy. Each sees only its own approach and claims to have the absolute truth. A broad socio-political discourse is urgently needed so that those affected are no longer left alone with their suffering and the well-being of patients takes center stage."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
