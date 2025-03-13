The arduous ordeal of Long Covid patients

A holistic view of patients is required

In order to find "bottlenecks in a patient's system", the sports scientist, physiotherapist and nutritional diagnostician carries out various measurements in his practice in Neudörfl: "Using the BIA measurement, which provides valuable information about the resilience of the muscular system, we can deduce which training stimuli can be set. The caliper measurement provides indications of overloading in the extremities and a possible suboptimal nutritional structure. Spiroergometry, in turn, allows us to determine how resilient the lungs and cardiovascular system are and whether the body is ready to absorb oxygen and release carbon dioxide."