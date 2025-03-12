Kreuzmayr in lingerie
Waterloo’s daughter competes with Heidi and Leni
Heidi and Leni Klum have got some sexy competition from Austria. Influencer Tatjana Kreuzmayr is the latest lingerie model for Intimissimi.
Jennifer Lopez has already done it, as have Heidi and Leni Klum and Emily Ratajkowski: Intimissimi has always shown a good hand with its lingerie models. Now an Austro model has joined the ranks of the brand's lingerie beauties.
"Style, charm and a feel for trends"
Influencer Tatjana Kreuzmayr, daughter of cult singer Waterloo, poses in sinfully beautiful lace for the Italian lingerie manufacturer's latest campaign.
The new Fashion Corsetry collection from Intimissimi is characterized by fine lace, delicate embroidery and luxurious details that meet modern silhouettes, elegance and comfort. Inspired by dreamlike journeys and romantic fantasies, the collection transports you to a world full of grace and sensuality.
According to Intimissimi, this grace is also embodied by Tatjana Kreuzmayr, which is why she was chosen as the face of the campaign in Austria. "As one of Austria's most influential content creators, she brings the aesthetics of the collection to life with style, charm and a flair for trends and captivates fashion lovers," the beauty was also told.
Each design with a unique story
Each design in this Intimissimi collection tells a unique story. Imaginary Journey exudes a dreamy, poetic elegance with artful floral embellishment and delicate transparency that gently caresses the skin. Precious satin accents create sophisticated highlights and emphasize the feminine aesthetic.
The Simplest Pleasures, on the other hand, embodies timeless romance - filigree Chantilly lace, delicate tulle and detachable bows create a look that is both natural and sensual. Playful details lend the design a special lightness - perfect for women who appreciate effortless elegance.
