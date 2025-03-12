Final in Norway
Former downhill racer has high hopes for Olivier in Kvitfjell
With his victory in the New Year's Eve downhill in Bormio in December 2001, Christian Greber from Mellau is still the last man from Vorarlberg to win a downhill race in the World Cup. As ÖSV service manager, he is currently in Norway - and has high hopes for his compatriot Victoria Olivier in the European Cup speed final.
While Patrick and Lukas Feurstein take off for Norway on Thursday, where the penultimate giant slalom of this year's World Cup season is scheduled for Saturday in Hafjell, Victoria Olivier, Leonie Zegg and Michelle Niederwieser already left for the far north on Wednesday.
The European Cup final is scheduled for Sunday (downhill) and Monday (super) in Kvitfjell, where Zegg in the super-G and Olivier in both disciplines could secure fixed places for the 2025/26 World Cup season and also take over the overall lead from Nadine Fest.
One person who has high hopes for "Vici" is Vorarlberg's last World Cup downhill winner to date, Christian Greber. "The slope in Kvitfjell has its very own characteristics that could suit Vici," says the 53-year-old from Mellau, who will be on site in Norway in his role as ÖSV service manager. The first training session on Thursday will show whether this is indeed the case.
Another Mellauer was already in action in Norway on Wednesday. However, Noel Zwischenbrugger had to be satisfied with 21st place at the EC giant slalom in Aal - as the second-best Austrian after Joshua Sturm (15th). The 23-year-old lost a total of 2.04 seconds to winner Alban Elezi Cannaferina (Fra).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.