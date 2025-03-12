Former downhill racer has high hopes for Olivier in Kvitfjell

One person who has high hopes for "Vici" is Vorarlberg's last World Cup downhill winner to date, Christian Greber. "The slope in Kvitfjell has its very own characteristics that could suit Vici," says the 53-year-old from Mellau, who will be on site in Norway in his role as ÖSV service manager. The first training session on Thursday will show whether this is indeed the case.