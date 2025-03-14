Vorteilswelt
Upper Austria

“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 15:00

Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.

Familie Flauschig – für Nagerfreunde
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Mrs. and Mr. Fluffy like to watch, they would like to have a place together in an outdoor enclosure and with opportunities for activity. While the female is self-confident and quite bitchy, the male prefers to keep his distance and does not necessarily seek contact with people. Anyone who wants to give these long-eared animals a species-appropriate life will be rewarded with two unique rabbit personalities. Phone: 0732/247887. 

Doli – die Aufgeschlossene 
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

Doli is fearful of men. She longs for a quiet home, preferably with a female. The four-year-old mixed-breed female gets along well with other dogs, but she doesn't particularly like small bitches. Phone: 0664/5415079.

Spike – der Freigänger
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Spike came to the Linz animal shelter with his mother and uncle. The 1 1/2-year-old tomcat is a bit shy at first, but quickly thaws out. An outdoor place would be ideal. Phone: 0732/247887.

Lucky – der Unsichere
(Bild: Laura Berndl)
(Bild: Laura Berndl)

Lucky lived on the streets abroad for a long time. There, he learned to respond to all situations that overwhelmed him by baring his teeth. In the meantime, the eleven-year-old mongrel has received a lot of training and has made significant progress. Lucky falls back into old patterns when he encounters unfamiliar situations. The dog needs a stable environment and owners who will continue to work with him. Phone: 0732/247887.

Zico und Nola – zwei Wohnungstiere
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Nola (pictured) would like to move to a good home together with her sibling Zico. The velvety paws are not only friendly, but also open towards people. Due to an intolerance, the two need a special type of food. Phone: 0732/247887.

Pippilotta – die Starke
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

Pippilotta has been waiting for her happiness for an unspeakably long time. As the four-year-old mixed-breed dog has a strong character, her future owner should already have experience in keeping dogs. Her congenital, deformed upper jaw is merely a blemish. With loving consistency, Pippilotta is a loyal companion. Phone: 0664/5415079.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
