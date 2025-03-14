Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Mrs. and Mr. Fluffy like to watch, they would like to have a place together in an outdoor enclosure and with opportunities for activity. While the female is self-confident and quite bitchy, the male prefers to keep his distance and does not necessarily seek contact with people. Anyone who wants to give these long-eared animals a species-appropriate life will be rewarded with two unique rabbit personalities. Phone: 0732/247887.
Doli is fearful of men. She longs for a quiet home, preferably with a female. The four-year-old mixed-breed female gets along well with other dogs, but she doesn't particularly like small bitches. Phone: 0664/5415079.
Spike came to the Linz animal shelter with his mother and uncle. The 1 1/2-year-old tomcat is a bit shy at first, but quickly thaws out. An outdoor place would be ideal. Phone: 0732/247887.
Lucky lived on the streets abroad for a long time. There, he learned to respond to all situations that overwhelmed him by baring his teeth. In the meantime, the eleven-year-old mongrel has received a lot of training and has made significant progress. Lucky falls back into old patterns when he encounters unfamiliar situations. The dog needs a stable environment and owners who will continue to work with him. Phone: 0732/247887.
Nola (pictured) would like to move to a good home together with her sibling Zico. The velvety paws are not only friendly, but also open towards people. Due to an intolerance, the two need a special type of food. Phone: 0732/247887.
Pippilotta has been waiting for her happiness for an unspeakably long time. As the four-year-old mixed-breed dog has a strong character, her future owner should already have experience in keeping dogs. Her congenital, deformed upper jaw is merely a blemish. With loving consistency, Pippilotta is a loyal companion. Phone: 0664/5415079.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
