Private bankruptcies increased slightly in Salzburg

Salzburg is also one of the few federal states, alongside Burgenland and Tyrol, to show an increase in provisional liabilities, while Austria as a whole recorded a fall of 12.8% to EUR 205 million. Despite the overall falling figures, a sustained trend reversal is not yet certain according to experts. KSV1870 expects around 9,000 private bankruptcies to be opened in 2025 as a whole - a slight increase on the previous year.