Fun hotel with 100 possibilities

Children are the biggest thing here, everything revolves around them: there are tricycles and pedal cars in the courtyard behind the main building for a ride to the trampoline area, the tennis court or the covered ice rink. On the way to the very, very gentle toboggan hill, you can stop off at the climbing tower or enjoy a round of archery. The depth of the indoor pool ranges from ten to 140 centimetres. Proud parents lean against the tiled balustrade next to the water slide and wait to be called out: "Look, I can do it head first!"