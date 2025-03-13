For the whole family
Fun hotel with 100 possibilities
A vacation with children means action from morning to night. It's best to look for a place where there is so much going on that nobody can get bored. Like at the Post Family Resort.
Children are the biggest thing here, everything revolves around them: there are tricycles and pedal cars in the courtyard behind the main building for a ride to the trampoline area, the tennis court or the covered ice rink. On the way to the very, very gentle toboggan hill, you can stop off at the climbing tower or enjoy a round of archery. The depth of the indoor pool ranges from ten to 140 centimetres. Proud parents lean against the tiled balustrade next to the water slide and wait to be called out: "Look, I can do it head first!"
A second, lower washbasin has even been installed in the bathrooms. And right at reception, the newly designed reception area, there are steps waiting for the little ones to hear everything the adults are discussing almost at eye level Florian Unseld, the junior manager of the Post Family Resort in Unken (Salzburg), now himself the father of a young daughter, has once again opened a new chapter in his traditional family business and further developed areas of the hotel.
For example, the baby spa area now offers an innovative baby floating pool, where the very youngest children from the age of two weeks can pedal away, supervised by professional pediatric nurses.
Under the motto "more wood, less plastic", the children's and baby club, a central element of the hotel, has been redesigned using natural materials. Experienced caregivers use Montessori techniques and open-ended play methods.
There's always something new
In the bar and lobby, little rascals can retreat to cozy corners or work off their energy in the children's kitchen with their own play food, while mom and dad perhaps treat themselves to a drink or relax in the rooftop spa (for adults only!). Culinary delights are provided throughout the day anyway, because someone's voice is always shouting: "Hungry!"
"Now we're building a salt box so the children can play with it like sand, except that inhaling the salt mist helps with ailments such as asthma or psoriasis," says Florian Unseld. 70 percent of the guests are already regulars, "many of them were here as children and learned to ski, cycle or swim here. Now they come with their children."
And they keep coming back, because when the kids grow up, they will still find countless activities in all weathers: skiing, hiking, running - or they can let off steam in the indoor sports hall with basketball, football, handball, volleyball and bouldering.
INFO
The 4-star Hotel Post Family Resort is located in a village in the Salzburg mountains in the Salach Valley and is a traditional establishment (since 1568) that has constantly evolved. It was only recently rebuilt and modernized. Covering an area of approx. 7 hectares, the hotel offers a comprehensive range of activities for children of all ages, as well as for adults - all year round.
- Post Family Resort, Niederland 28, 5091 Unken, 06589/4226
Those who prefer to take it easy can try their hand at the boccia course behind the bathing lake, sit in the cinema room or behind the digital game stations and air field hockey tables. After all, you're on vacation. Goats, sheep, rabbits, cats, ponies, Haflinger horses and an older, lovable donkey are waiting for animal lovers.
If the little ones are happy, the grown-ups are happy too. All the more so as Unseld indulges to the full in a passion that he is happy to share: good food and drink. In the spirit of sustainability, he sources his products from the region, the game comes from his own hunt and the wine cellar commands the respect of even well-traveled connoisseurs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
