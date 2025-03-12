"Mein Schiff Relax"
Longing for freedom
The "Mein Schiff Relax" of the "inTUItion" class sets sail for the first time. And one thing is already clear: the cruise experience is being taken to a new level.
Passengers can enjoy a vacation resort on the high seas on Tui's new "Mein Schiff Relax".
The advantages of a cruise are obvious: good food, guided shore excursions, a bit of wellness and plenty of time on the sun deck, where you can enjoy the wide horizon from a deck chair in fine weather.
The special thing about the new "Mein Schiff Relax" is that its elegance and modern furnishings set it apart from other ships - a perfect balance between modern chic and a cozy, feel-good ambience. Large windows offering views of the sea make the feeling of space a constant companion.
Culinary journey through 12 different restaurants
The gentle rocking of the waves brings peace and quiet and the carousel of thoughts stops. Watching the sunset with a drink in your hand is almost a little humbling. Only the loud signal horn jolts you out of your reverie: the guests have gathered to celebrate the departure to the song "Große Freiheit" by Unheilig.
On its maiden voyage, the "Mein Schiff Relax" is sailing in the western Mediterranean from Trieste to Palma de Mallorca. The focus is on space, quality and service. The crew brings a good mood on board - the strikingly friendly crew create a relaxed atmosphere with their smiles.
As part of the premium inclusive services, most meals and drinks, use of the spa and sports area, the varied entertainment program and childcare are already included in the price.
TUI Cruises is responding to the wishes of many single travelers by offering balcony cabins for single travelers for the first time. Guests can enjoy the view of the sea directly from their bed. More space is hardly possible.
Wellness with a sea view
Feet up, relaxation on: The large spa area leaves nothing to be desired. Passengers can enjoy relaxation with a view of the sea in the barrel sauna on the top outdoor deck. Another spa highlight: the cold chamber for cryotherapy treatments with temperatures as low as -110 degrees.
The feel-good ship has room for 3984 guests and offers cruise enthusiasts a varied culinary journey through 12 restaurants. So your physical well-being is well catered for. The Captain's Bar impresses with an excellent selection of high-quality drinks and large window fronts that extend over two decks. The Scandinavian restaurant Høfde impresses with a good selection of different fish and meat dishes.
New on board the "Mein Schiff Relax": the Chalet. Alpine cuisine from France, Austria and Switzerland is served here.
Suite guests enjoy a special pampering service: in addition to the X-Lounge at the stern of the ship, where Junior Suite guests have exclusive access, the X-Bar on deck 16 in the outdoor area is also available for relaxing and lingering.
The new suite restaurant X-View spoils passengers with snacks during the day and serves high-quality Mediterranean dishes à la carte in the evening based on recipes by Michelin-starred chef Theodor Falser.
The Blaue Flora - Stage & Bar is also new. It offers a selection of art and culture. La Cage - Burlesque, Bar & Casino is unique. It takes guests back to the Golden Twenties with sophisticated burlesque performances and pole dancing.
INFO
8 days "Pearls, sequins and the sea" with the "Mein Schiff Relax" from/to Palma
29.9.-7.10.2025 from 2619 Euro p. p., balcony cabin,
30.9.-8.10.2025 from 2669 Euro p. p. or
7./8.-15./16.10.2025 from 1799 Euro p. p.
based on double occupancy in the PRO rate with premium inclusive services, incl. flight.
8 days "La Dolce Vita" from/to Palma
15./16.-23./24.10.2025 from 2249 Euro p. p., balcony cabin
based on double occupancy in the PRO rate with premium inclusive services.
Bookings:
TUI Cruises Service Team 040 - 60001-5111
or www.meinschiff.com
The Fugo offers an extraordinary vacation experience on board. Here, Far Eastern delicacies from Berlin celebrity chef Tim Raue are combined at the highest level to create a digital dining experience. The 5-course menu combines culinary delights and visual impressions in an innovative way.
The feeling of freedom is also combined with the endless expanse of the sea - an experience that goes far beyond the plate.
