"Line crossed"
Boyfriend gives Garner ultimatum after Affleck flirtation
Not only Jennifer Lopez finds the flirty photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner anything but funny. Garner's boyfriend John Miller has now also drawn the consequences and issued the ex-couple with an ultimatum.
The pictures taken at Affleck and Garner's son Samuel's birthday party caused quite a stir in Hollywood. There was even speculation about a love comeback for the ex-couple.
Miller annoyed by "disrespectful" behavior
No wonder that not only Jennifer Lopez is said to have become furious at these photos, but now Garner's partner John Miller is also pulling the ripcord.
As "Page Six" has now reported, the CaliBurger CEO has now given his girlfriend and her ex an ultimatum. Miller has "always been very supportive of Ben and Jen's co-parenting relationship, but now he feels Ben has crossed the line," an insider told the celebrity website.
"John knows there's nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn't think these photos make a good picture and he feels it's disrespectful to the relationship," the anonymous source continued.
No more flirting!
According to the insider, the 47-year-old "gave Jen an ultimatum". According to this, Miller "doesn't want to see anything like this anymore - or he has no choice but to leave".
In the pictures of Samuel's birthday party at a paintball field, Affleck and Garner can be seen laughing, flirting and being very intimate, among other things. One picture in particular caused a stir: It shows the Hollywood star hugging his ex-wife around the waist and appearing to pull her towards him.
Love comeback for Jen and Ben?
According to rumors, the 52-year-old is even hoping for a love comeback, but at the same time has no intention of destroying Garner and Miller's relationship.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and have three children together: son Samuel (13), Violet (19) and Fin (16).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.