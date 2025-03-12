Is a ceasefire coming?
Moscow: “Decision will be made in Russia”
Following the high-level meeting between Ukraine and the USA in Saudi Arabia, at which the representatives from Kiev agreed to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, the ball is now in Russia's court. However, the initial reactions from Moscow on Wednesday night were rather cool.
Foreign Office spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "The Russian Federation's position is not determined abroad on the basis of some agreements or efforts by some parties. It takes place within the Russian Federation." Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview conducted on Tuesday and published on Wednesday that Moscow would avoid compromises that would endanger people's lives.
"Agreements on Moscow's terms, not Washington's"
He reiterated Russia's stance that it would under no circumstances accept the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine should a lasting peace settlement be reached. A Russian member of parliament also emphasized that any agreement would be concluded "on Moscow's terms, not Washington's".
At the same time, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said that contacts with the USA would not be ruled out in the coming days. US President Donald Trump had previously announced that there would be a meeting with Russian representatives later on Tuesday or Wednesday.
US arms assistance resumed
According to Kiev, the USA resumed the interrupted military aid for the attacked country immediately after talks with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. "I have confirmation that US security assistance has been resumed," wrote the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential chancellery, Pavlo Palissa, on Facebook. "The agreements are being fulfilled." A high-ranking government representative in Kiev also said that the US is now sharing intelligence information again.
"Ukraine has agreed to accept the US proposal to implement an immediate, temporary 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties and which must be accepted and simultaneously implemented by the Russian Federation," read the wording on the ceasefire proposal.
Top representatives of the EU expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the consultations between the USA and Ukraine. "We welcome today's news from Jeddah on the talks between the US and Ukraine, including the proposal for a ceasefire agreement and the resumption of intelligence sharing and security assistance by the US," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President António Costa in the evening.
Mutual air strikes continue
Meanwhile, there were further mutual air strikes on Wednesday night. While Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported new attacks on the Ukrainian capital, the Russian air defense destroyed 21 drones of the opponent, according to media reports. There were no reports of damage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.