Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Title dream shattered

“Unfair!” Liverpool are left to rue bitter CL drama

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 06:09

The title dream is over! Liverpool FC were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Tuesday evening and were left to rue their difficult round of 16 draw.

0 Kommentare

"It feels unfair to be eliminated already. You're top of the table and then come up against a team as good as PSG. But that's also the beauty of soccer. Everyone in the world enjoyed this game," said coach Arne Slot on "Prime Video Sport". "It was the best game of soccer I've ever been involved in. Incredible performance, especially compared to last week."

Ousmane Dembele scored for PSG. (Bild: OLI SCARFF)
Ousmane Dembele scored for PSG.
(Bild: OLI SCARFF)

Donnarumma shone
Liverpool started the game with a lot of pressure and two great chances from Mohamed Salah, but PSG took the lead. Ousmane Dembele (12) benefited from an unfortunate defensive error by Ibrahima Konate and equalized the undeserved 1-0 home defeat. After an even first half, Liverpool went on a storming run after the break, but were repeatedly denied by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was also the match-winner in the decider.

Tears in Salah's eyes
The fact that they faced an absolute top opponent in the round of 16 was a source of frustration for Liverpool. "We finished first in the group stage and have the toughest opponent in the entire Champions League," puffed Andy Robertson. Superstar Salah was in tears after the game.

Paris now against Aston Villa or Bruges
In contrast, Paris Saint-Germain were jubilant. The French side will now face the winner of Aston Villa v Club Brugge (first leg 3:1) in the quarter-finals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf