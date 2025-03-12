Title dream shattered
“Unfair!” Liverpool are left to rue bitter CL drama
The title dream is over! Liverpool FC were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Tuesday evening and were left to rue their difficult round of 16 draw.
"It feels unfair to be eliminated already. You're top of the table and then come up against a team as good as PSG. But that's also the beauty of soccer. Everyone in the world enjoyed this game," said coach Arne Slot on "Prime Video Sport". "It was the best game of soccer I've ever been involved in. Incredible performance, especially compared to last week."
Donnarumma shone
Liverpool started the game with a lot of pressure and two great chances from Mohamed Salah, but PSG took the lead. Ousmane Dembele (12) benefited from an unfortunate defensive error by Ibrahima Konate and equalized the undeserved 1-0 home defeat. After an even first half, Liverpool went on a storming run after the break, but were repeatedly denied by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was also the match-winner in the decider.
Tears in Salah's eyes
The fact that they faced an absolute top opponent in the round of 16 was a source of frustration for Liverpool. "We finished first in the group stage and have the toughest opponent in the entire Champions League," puffed Andy Robertson. Superstar Salah was in tears after the game.
Paris now against Aston Villa or Bruges
In contrast, Paris Saint-Germain were jubilant. The French side will now face the winner of Aston Villa v Club Brugge (first leg 3:1) in the quarter-finals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.