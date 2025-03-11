VSV defeat in Bolzano
2:4! KAC have to go to Pustertal again on Friday
More waiting! The KAC did not manage to end the best-of-seven series in the quarterfinals of the ICE League against Pustertal on Tuesday. The Red Jackets lost 2:4 at home against the South Tyroleans. They are now only 3:2 ahead in the series. VSV go into their sixth clash on Friday with a 2:3 deficit. Away in Bolzano, they got involved in the mind games before the start of the match - which resulted in a clear 1:6 defeat for the Eagles.
That's bitter! Klagenfurt (without ace Petersen) could have secured promotion to the semi-finals with a win - but they were caught out cold by the South Tyroleans. The early 0:1 from Osmanski (2) and the 1:3 from Findlay (46) were both scored after a quick counter-attack and a cross-field pass.
In the end, the Red Jackets tried everything and Clark managed to tie the score at 2:3 with a hammer under the crossbar directly after a face-off (51'), but that was as good as it got offensively. Also because the Red Jackets never really got into the game due to numerous line changes in attack. Pustertal then scored into the empty net in the final minute to make it 2:4 and tie the series at 2:3 - they will return to Bruneck on Friday.
Bolzano's mind games worked
VSV had traveled to Bolzano the day before the fifth game. The ice rink was locked and the ice master only arrived after several calls. The players could hardly sleep at the hotel. The fans kept making a lot of noise outside the hotel.
However, VSV got off to a much better start in the match. After just 23 seconds, Harvey defused a great chance from Rauchenwald, and a Lindner shot (2nd) was not far off the mark either. But a mistake by Villach goalie Cannata, who tried to clear a puck behind the goal but was too late, brought about the turnaround. Christoffer was a little quicker and fed Gazley, who scored into the empty net (5th). Helewka then converted a counter-attack to make it 2:0. 57 seconds before the end of the opening period, Vallant scored the equalizer.
Hopes were revived - but not for long. They were shot down cold in the second period. With four goals against. The 3:1, 4:1 and 5:1 goals were scored within 80 (!) seconds. The final score was 6:1, leaving the Draustadt team 2:3 behind in the series - now they have to win at home on Friday, otherwise their season is over.
