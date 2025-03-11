2:4! KAC have to go to Pustertal again on Friday

In the end, the Red Jackets tried everything and Clark managed to tie the score at 2:3 with a hammer under the crossbar directly after a face-off (51'), but that was as good as it got offensively. Also because the Red Jackets never really got into the game due to numerous line changes in attack. Pustertal then scored into the empty net in the final minute to make it 2:4 and tie the series at 2:3 - they will return to Bruneck on Friday.