Spectacular find on Tuesday afternoon at a construction site in Radfeld in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein! An explosive grenade from the First World War was discovered during excavation work. The demining service was called out.
At around 2.15 pm, an employee of a construction company reported that a war relic in the form of a grenade had probably been found during excavation work in the area of the railroad embankment in the municipality of Radfeld. The police patrols notified closed the municipal road along the site of the discovery as soon as they arrived.
Nearby area cordoned off
"The find was an explosive grenade, caliber 7.5 cm. After consultation with the demining service, the road closure along the municipal road was lifted," said the police. Until the demining service arrived, the cordoning-off measures were reduced to the immediate vicinity.
No danger to people
The demining service officers were able to identify the grenade as a "Schrappnellgranate" from the First World War period. "Due to its low weight, it could be assumed that it no longer contained a charge and therefore no longer posed any danger," said the police. The cordon was lifted at around 6.30 p.m. and the item found was disposed of by the demining service.
