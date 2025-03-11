Fish for votes: This is how bizarre the Greenlandic election is

In the only pub in Nuuk

Media hype is one of those things here anyway. In normal times, regional elections north of the Arctic Circle don't lure anyone out of their igloo. Since Trump's annexation announcements, everything has changed. Reporters from the major US networks have traveled here, as have the international news agencies Reuters and AP. An estimated 100 journalists are currently on site. During the day, TV colleagues compete for the best camera positions and the most interesting interview partners. In the evenings, they meet up in Nuuk's only pub, "Daddys", for a beer or two and let the good Lord be a good man. That too is the Arctic ...