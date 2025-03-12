Elections for entrepreneurs
Salzburg’s companies vote in the doldrums
Entrepreneurs cast their votes on Wednesday and Thursday. The Chamber of Commerce elections are taking place in a difficult economic situation.
Today and tomorrow are election days for Salzburg's businesses. In the Chamber of Commerce elections, the companies elect their representatives in 71 specialist groups, who then go on to elect the Economic Parliament. There, the representatives then elect the President of the Chamber of Commerce. This is currently Peter Buchmüller from the Wirtschaftsbund.
The companies cast their votes in a difficult environment. The economy is entering its third year of recession. The international framework conditions are not getting any easier with the war in Ukraine and the customs renaissance.
Cutting red tape is a major issue for the electoral lists
Buchmüller's ÖVP-affiliated group is by far the largest faction in the Chamber of Commerce. Representatives of the Wirtschaftsbund have also contributed to the government program in Vienna. The list wants to work towards reducing bureaucracy and lowering the tax rate, as well as facilitating financing for companies with alternative models other than traditional loans.
The Green Economy is committed to greening the economy, more equality in companies and better social security for entrepreneurs. Like the SPÖ-affiliated business association, the Green representatives are primarily targeting small businesses and one-person companies with their program. The business association also advocates better social security for the self-employed, especially in the event of illness.
The Business List is in favour of reducing bureaucracy and taxes for companies and would like to promote working beyond the age of 65. The Freiheitliche Wirtschaft advocates a reduction in bureaucracy, a strengthening of apprenticeships and an end to multiple memberships in different branches of the Chamber of Commerce.
Complex election
- In addition to the Wirtschaftsbund, Wirtschaftsverband, Grüner Wirtschaft, Freiheitliche Wirtschaft, Wirtschaftsliste and Unos, there are other groups running in individual sectors. These are Industrie Salzburg (IV) and the Joint List of Salzburg Banks and Insurance Companies as well as individual lists.
- A total of 895 seats are up for grabs in the 71 specialist groups. The members of the Economic Parliament are elected from these. Many companies are members of several specialist groups.
WK President hopes for good voter turnout
The Unos want a better balance between entrepreneurship and family life and are calling for an end to compulsory membership of the Chamber of Commerce. The President of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce, Peter Buchmüller, is hoping for a higher voter turnout. "It will be very difficult, but it would be nice," says the chairman of the Economic Association. A high voter turnout would be a sign of strong representation of interests. "So that we can make a strong impression on politicians, but also on trade unions and the Chamber of Labor," says Buchmüller. Five years ago, the voter turnout was 38.7 percent.
The 70-year-old president is still full of energy and would like to serve the entire five-year term if elected. In the last WK election in 2020, the Wirtschaftsbund achieved 71.1 percent ahead of the Grüne Wirtschaft (8.7 percent) and the SPÖ-affiliated Wirtschaftsverband (6.1 percent). They were followed by the Wirtschaftsliste (6 percent), the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft (5.3 percent) and the Neos organization Unos (2.2 percent).
