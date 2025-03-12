Salzburg’s companies vote in the doldrums

WK President hopes for good voter turnout

The Unos want a better balance between entrepreneurship and family life and are calling for an end to compulsory membership of the Chamber of Commerce. The President of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce, Peter Buchmüller, is hoping for a higher voter turnout. "It will be very difficult, but it would be nice," says the chairman of the Economic Association. A high voter turnout would be a sign of strong representation of interests. "So that we can make a strong impression on politicians, but also on trade unions and the Chamber of Labor," says Buchmüller. Five years ago, the voter turnout was 38.7 percent.