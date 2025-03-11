Sale of Vamed core business delayed

Approvals missing for closing

"Following the expiry of the deadline for supplementary negotiations on the transaction for the acquisition of parts of the Vamed Group, the conditions for completion of the purchase agreement have not been fulfilled by the contractually agreed date," Strabag wrote in its press release. "In particular, the approval of the competent competition authority has not yet been obtained. The Strabag-Porr consortium has therefore entered into supplementary negotiations with the seller with regard to the purchase agreement."