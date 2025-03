Up the Planai – with the Olympics in sight

The "Krone" caught Johanna Hiemer in the car on Tuesday lunchtime. She was on her way home to Schladming for the Ski Mountaineering World Cup. When asked how she was feeling, the answer came quickly: "Unfortunately not so good, as you can hear from my voice," sighed the 30-year-old over the phone. "My whole family was ill, I had an exertional cough. I was still hoping until yesterday that I'd caught it soon enough."