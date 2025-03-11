New decision:
Heli-skiing is still permitted in Vorarlberg
Heli-skiing is a rather controversial pastime. The responsible authority has now decided that heli-skiing should continue to be permitted in Vorarlberg, as the state announced on Tuesday.
An Oberland company applied for an extension of the heli-skiing permit from the external take-off points Flexenpass, Kriegerhorn and Hubschrauberhangar Zürs (all in the municipal area of Lech) and to the drop-off points "Schneetäli" in the municipal area of Lech and "Mehlsack" in the municipal area of Dalaas. The application has now been approved. However, with numerous conditions to be fulfilled:
For example, external landings or external take-offs may only be carried out between 8 am and 5 pm. Built-up areas, public traffic routes, ski slopes and ski runs may only be flown over by the shortest route, if this is necessary at all. Flying along cable cars or other lifts is prohibited. Noise pollution and disturbance of wildlife must be avoided as far as possible, the provincial press release continues. Jumping off while hovering directly above the ground is also prohibited, as are sightseeing flights from the approved landing and take-off points.
The flights may be operated until May 31, 2027, from December 1 to May 31, except on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. However, it remains to be seen whether all requirements can be met - keyword: noise pollution.
Upgrading the offer
The Office of the Provincial Government summarizes in the decision that the ski tourism offer in Vorarlberg will be enhanced by the heliskiing offer. The increased international positioning of the ski resort as a result would have a positive effect on winter tourism, which is why a public interest could be affirmed in principle.
Safety reasons brought into play
It is also argued that the provision of helicopters for avalanche blasting flights and other operations by the provincial warning center is only possible in such a "cost-effective" way if the helicopters are additionally utilized by heli-skiing. "Against this background, safety aspects also speak in favor of the permit," the press release continues. In addition, the impact on the environment is far less than previously assumed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
