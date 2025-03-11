Heli-skiing is still permitted in Vorarlberg

For example, external landings or external take-offs may only be carried out between 8 am and 5 pm. Built-up areas, public traffic routes, ski slopes and ski runs may only be flown over by the shortest route, if this is necessary at all. Flying along cable cars or other lifts is prohibited. Noise pollution and disturbance of wildlife must be avoided as far as possible, the provincial press release continues. Jumping off while hovering directly above the ground is also prohibited, as are sightseeing flights from the approved landing and take-off points.