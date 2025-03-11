Unrest in Mondsee
Women’s team disbanded after uproar over posting!
A controversial Facebook post by a local Green Party politician caused quite a stir at the Union Mondsee soccer club. However, the club has now responded to the unfounded accusations and has disbanded the team, not only because of this, but also due to numerous other misconduct by the women!
A controversial Facebook post on International Women's Day has caused great unrest in Mondsee in recent days. A Green Party politician had taken a shot at the local soccer club. Content: The women's team was about to disband after 20 years! Not because of the staff, but because of the money that had never been allocated to the women.
In addition, they had to pay for their own kit and training camps, for which they did not even receive the club bus for the airport trip. According to the politician, the players were not supported by the board in the way they deserved and therefore no longer wanted to play.
Harsh accusations that the board, after a few days of reflection, refused to let stand and put into perspective with a four-page statement:
- They stand in ninth place in the last division, with the dissolution not being about sporting success. Just as little about "money". Rather, the structures do not exist to the desired extent, especially as there are only five players from Mondseeland.
- All uniforms are financed by sponsors. In the women's team, one player brought a sponsor who did not keep his promise. The money was then paid by Union Mondsee. This can be documented.
- While the men (Upper Austrian League) traveled to Slovenia by bus, probably for cost reasons, as they also have to pay themselves, the women flew to Spain. Here, too, there was no money. Both club buses were provided for the journey there and one for the return journey - free of charge!
- Membership fees were discussed; some felt that €150 per year was too high, even though it covered infrastructure, coaching and refereeing costs.
- A volunteer official was insulted by some as a linesman and threatened not to be taken home because he reported an offense and the referee disallowed a goal.
"These reasons and a lack of perspective (four of the 190 junior players are girls) and not 'money' or a lack of support have prompted us to disband the women's team at the end of the season," concluded the board.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
