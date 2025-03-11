Chanel attracted stars
Charlotte Casiraghi in a casual jumpsuit in Paris
When Chanel invites guests to a fashion show in Paris, royalty is never far away. And Charlotte Casiraghi once again lived up to her reputation as a true fashion "queen".
The daughter of Caroline of Hanover is a true fashion professional and fan of Chanel. No wonder the 38-year-old couldn't miss the French luxury label's ready-to-wear show in Paris on Tuesday.
Casiraghi chatted with Campbell
With her outfit, Casiraghi once again proved her flair for fashion. She appeared in a stylish look consisting of a jumpsuit and blouse, naturally in classic Chanel tweed.
Floral trims in pink, patch pockets and the wide leg cut with slit gave the elegant style a casual touch. And of course, the Monegasque's high-fashion look couldn't be complete without a Chanel bag.
But Casiraghi was by no means the only celebrity to arrive at the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday. She was joined in the front row by top model Naomi Campbell, among others.
Springtime look
And the British fashion icon naturally also wore a Chanel look that exuded a touch of spring. The lilac mini dress not only stood out with its fresh color, but also with a glittering sequin patchwork pattern.
Campbell wore a large bow in her hair to match the girly outfit. Black XXL sunglasses and a golden Chanel bag gave the style that certain something.
Crowd of stars at Chanel
Jessica Alba, on the other hand, opted for a cute style consisting of a mini skirt and Chanel jacket, which also became an eye-catcher thanks to a flower border.
Singer Camila Cabello, on the other hand, came to the Grand Palais in Paris in a cool Chanel trouser suit with a plunging neckline. Finally, actress Dakota Fanning was crowned "Golden Girl".
Pearls, transparency, bows
At the fashion show of the French luxury label, the focus was on exciting looks that offered a preview of the trends for the coming fall and winter.
According to Chanel, large bows, transparent fabrics layered over classic Chanel styles or opulent ruffles are just as popular as knitted dresses in candy colors or accessories made of pearls or in pearl form.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
